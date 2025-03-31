Active transportation projects in Kootenay Boundary keep people moving toward sustainability

Photo: Creative Commons

More people in the Kootenay Boundary area will be able to safely and conveniently choose active transportation to get around after an injection of over $1 million.

Three projects in the region will receive money from the Active Transportation Infrastructure grants program through the ministry of Transportation and Transit.

“People who choose active transportation will soon have safer options for getting around their communities,” said Steve Morissette, MLA for Kootenay-Monashee, in a statement. “I'm happy to see these improvements helping connect people by walking, cycling, or running more easily across the region.”

The following projects in the area are receiving funding from the province:

$500,000 for an active transportation project in Rossland that will improve safety and accessibility to 1,500 metres of the Centennial Trail. The Centennial Trail serves as an inter-community active transportation link from Red Mountain Resort, through Rossland and Warfield and to Trail.

$500,000 for a 64-metre active transportation bridge crossing Christina Creek, providing a safer and more direct route for pedestrians and cyclists, keeping them off the highway and away from cars.

$50,000 for an Active Transportation Network Plan in Castlegar.

Across B.C., 62 projects and network plans are moving forward as part of the $24 million in cost-shared provincial funding. The Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program funds Indigenous, local, and regional governments with cost-sharing investments of up to $500,000 for infrastructure projects and as much as $50,000 in funding to develop active transportation network plans.

The grants support projects that help improve connections to employment, education, transit and recreational centres around the province, helping people use active transportation options safely and efficiently in their communities.