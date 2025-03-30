Lone survivor of Kootenay avalanche suffered serious injuries

Photo: Contributed Clay Mitchell and his family, left, and Mitchell recovering in hospital, right.

The lone survivor in last week's tragic avalanche in the Kootenays remains in hospital after suffering catastrophic injuries.

The avalanche occurred last Monday in the mountains east of Kootenay Lake, where a group were heli-skiing, filming for an upcoming snowboard film. The avalanche struck four people, killing professional snowboarder Jeff Keenan, Stellar Heli Skiing owner Jason Remple and The North Face marketing manager Alex Pashley.

Nelson local Clay Mitchell was the fourth person who was hit and carried by the avalanche, but the 40-year-old survived the tragedy.

According to a GoFundMe page that has been set up by close friend Simon Shave, Mitchell suffered two broken femurs, a broken hip, fractured skull and a broken left fibula in the avalanche.

“Clay has a long road to recovery both physically and mentally,” his partner Mya wrote on the page.

“We are currently in the ICU but he is improving everyday and his pain is getting more under control. He will have another surgery next Friday for further repair of his left femur, and then we are hopeful he can be transferred to Nelson and begin rehab at [Kootenay Lake Hospital] after that.”

The stated goal of the GoFundMe is to help “eliminate the financial stress during the coming months of recovery, and to give the people who love Clay and Mya an outlet to help them.”

As of Sunday afternoon, 688 people have donated more than $122,000 to help with Mitchell's recovery. The top donation so far is from Leanne Pelosi, Jeff Keenan's wife, who has donated $5,000.

A GoFundMe page to help support Pelosi and her and Keenan's young son has raised an incredible $356,000.