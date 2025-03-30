Province assigns special mediator to help resolve ferry contract dispute

Photo: File photo

A special mediator has been appointed by the B.C. government to help bring a resolution to the long-running labour dispute in the Kootenays between Western Pacific Marine and its employees.

Sunday afternoon, both the B.C. General Employees’ Union and Minister of Labour Jennifer Whiteside announced that Vince Ready has been appointed as special mediator in the dispute. Ready has a long history of mediating labour disputes, helping resolve a number of high-profile disputes in the province.

Last week, Western Pacific Marine said it would support the union's request for a special mediator. The contract dispute, which has limited the number of ferry sailings across Kootenay Lake, has been ongoing since October.

“Our union bargaining committee has been working hard to reach a new collective agreement that provides the pay and benefits needed to attract and retain staff for this vital public service. We’re pleased that government has recognized the importance of resolving this situation quickly by agreeing to appoint a Special Mediator,” said BCGEU president Paul Finch in a press release.

“Workers have been engaging in job action since October, and want to get back to work under a fair agreement. Our union will provide all of the information necessary for the mediator to perform their role, and we encourage Western Pacific Marine to do the same.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the two sides will have 14 days to come to an agreement with Ready's assistance.

“Mr. Ready has vast experience in labour relations and is renowned for his success in helping employers and unions reach agreements. This appointment provides a path for the parties to work through their differences and I appreciate their willingness to engage in this process,” Whiteside said in statement.

"I expect the two sides to bargain fairly throughout this process, while ensuring reliable ferry service for residents in the Kootenays.

If a settlement is not reached within 14 days, Ready will then issue recommendations to the government and the two parties.

The dispute has caused major disruptions for people who need to cross Kootenay Lake, between Balfour and Kootenay Bay. A small group of people gathered in Nelson earlier this month to voice their frustrations with the ongoing dispute