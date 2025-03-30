Nelson Community Food Centre to host first ever food skills workshop

Photo: Nelson Community Food Centre (Facebook)

The Nelson Community Food Centre will be hosting its first ever food skills workshop for people to learn how to make healthy, protein-packed goodies.

Hannah Farquhar will be guiding attendees through the process, teaching baking skills and techniques for people to create their health-based snacks for travel or everyday life.

As the snow starts to melt and people become more inclined to venture out into the wilderness, the Fuel for the Trail workshop will also educate people on food security and the organization's meal programs.

The Nelson Community Food Centre also hosts weekly community meals where residents enjoy in-house made dishes every Tuesday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.