B.C. author details the lost history of the silver rush

Photo: Peter Smith

We’ve all learned or at least heard about the gold rush, but what about the silver rush?

In his new book Mining Camp Tales of the Silvery Slocan: A History of British Columbia’s Silver Rush, long-time history buff, award-winning author, and retired civil servant, Peter Smith, details the silver rush and its accompanying boomtowns.

Curious as to why the history of the silver rush is not more widely studied or talked about, Smith took it upon himself to dig deeper into the archives.

“I'm not sure people are aware of how rich that history is,” said Smith.

At its peak, the silver rush brought in settlers from other parts of B.C., the U.S., and the U.K., leading to many towns and villages springing up overnight.

However, the boom was short-lived. Labour, trade and tariffs disputes that subsequently plummeted the price of silver had many scrambling for new ways to make money. Once bustling towns that served as mining and economic hubs that were previously home to thousands of people were left destitute.

The overlooked and often forgotten history of the silver rush stands as a reminder of the legacy that it left.

“The West Kootenay in general are a bit of an anomaly,” said Smith.

Many towns in Kootenay region can attribute their success to mining and other ways of extracting materials, but Smith hopes readers learn what he did: That the region's success wasn’t only thanks to the gold rush.

“I think it's important for people to know that the people who were mining for silver contributed just as much as those who were mining for gold."

Smith's book release will coincide with B.C. Book Day and is slated to be released on April 15, and will be available at these stores: