Several rock fall warnings issued for highways as spring continues to do its annual work

Photo: June Tayes, Kaslo Community Web Rock fall on Highway 31 north of Schroeder Creek.

Rain has been falling across the West Kootenay and so have rocks as the spring melt pries apart the cliffs and ridges lining the highways throughout the region.

There are rockfall warnings in place throughout the West Kootenay, with a major fall north of Kaslo near Schroeder Creek (15 kilometres north) on Highway 31. According to DriveBC, “watch for falling rocks” warnings extend between Cascade Creek Mainline and Junction Hwy 23 for a 57.5 km section (Trout Lake).

And if you manage to work your way onto a Kootenay Bay ferry and cross the lake to the East Shore — short-notice sailing cancellations due to crewing issues in effect — there are more falling rock warnings in place for the Highway 3A stretch between Kootenay Bay ferry landing to Creston, a length of 78 km.

In the Slocan Valley on Highway 6, a falling rock warning is in place for a 50.2-km stretch between Summit Lake Road to Memphis Creek (seven km north of Slocan to Summit Lake).

As well, there are warnings in place for a 26.1 km stretch from Eholt Summit to Grand Forks on Highway 3, as well as a 39.8 km section on the other side of Christina Lake to 24 km west of Castlegar.

And to add to the obstacle course, there are falling rocks and falling ice — possibly at the same time — on Highway 3 between Junction Hwy 6 and West Creston Rd. for 55.4 km — 14 km east of Salmo to 10 km west of Creston.