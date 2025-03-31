Campsites in the Kootenay region have opened up their reservations and have received a pleasant surprise

Photo: Dustin Lalik

As the camping season draws closer, it appears that the Kootenay region is bubbling with excitement as more people seem to be eager to book camping reservations.

Campsites that have already opened their reservation services are seeing an influx of bookings this year compared to previous years.

Claudia and Klaus Sedlmeir, owners of the Kootenay Lake Lodge Waterfront in Boswell, said that the 10 weeks of summer are already fully booked except for one week in August.

"Campsite reservations are taking off and it’s not even the end of March,” said Clauida Sedlmeir, adding the majority of her guests are typically from B.C. and Alberta.

Photo: Kootenay Lake Lodge Waterfront Kootenay Lake Lodge Waterfront

According to the president of the B.C. Campground and Lodging Association, 2024 saw a huge drop in pre-booked sites.

"Everyone's back online again and they're now pre booking far more dramatically this year. A lot of places are already booked out from May long weekend until about mid June, and then we'll probably see strong numbers for July and August."

Nelson’s Bear Spring Eco Retreat in central Kootenay said they have also had more bookings this year.

“We’re fairly new, but we have more bookings this year," said owner Solita Work, adding that the majority of the campsites are Kootenay locals or from east of the border.

Photo: Dustin Lalik

Pass Creek Campground, just outside of Trail, said that it's hard to predict whether there will be a substantial increase.

Photo: Contributed

"Our number of people visiting the park always stays relatively the same, but who knows, time will tell,” said park manager Deborah Cox.

She said that she wonders if people will have the funds to do a lot of travelling this year due to the difficult economic times. She said she views her campsite as an inexpensive way of taking in nature, as their rates vary from other campsites in the area.

“I never say cheaper; I like to use the word 'inexpensive.'”