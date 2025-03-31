Webinar to discuss evaluation of groundwater sources in the Kootenay Boundary region

Photo: Living Lakes Canada

A new study evaluating groundwater sources and aquifer susceptibility will highlight the importance of sustainable freshwater sources.

Living Lakes Canada has teamed up with the Columbia Basin Trust to host a webinar to discuss findings from their new monitoring program.

Braeden Toikka, a water monitoring coordinator with Living Lakes Canada, said that they are currently in the process of developing an aquifer assessment report to decipher which aquifers within the Kootenay region are the most vulnerable to over-extraction.

“We know that in urban areas we're seeing the population increase significantly, but in rural areas, it's not as much of a concern right now.”

He explained that the main concern is groundwater depletion. There are three main reasons why this has raised some concerns and why it might be happening. The first one would be sensitivity to drought as weather patterns have grown to be dryer in recent years.

The second is groundwater use, or groundwater withdrawal by landowners, communities and the agricultural industry that could be adding to the rapid depletion. Lastly, the connection to surface water may also be playing a role in the loss of groundwater.

“Because snow melt is happening earlier in the year, those surface water levels are getting depleted faster, and if groundwater is connected to surface water, we are going to see those groundwater levels become depleted eventually as well.”

Environmental consultants and Western Water associates used mapping software to review publicly available data sources on groundwater supply and aquifer size within the Kootenay Boundary region. 32 wells were examined using water level loggers that measure the volume water levels above the sensor as the levels rose.

Aquifers are gaps in the ground that hold water between clay and rocks, they are filled up through surface water. For example, rain and snow that melt in early spring become water, which infiltrates into the ground. Over a long period, it becomes a storage unit underground.