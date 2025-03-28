Despite a Liberal presence, slate of candidates set to debate in next federal tilt

Photo: Library and Archives Canada

Who will be the next representative of the newly-minted Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies will be answered in about four weeks.

The writ — a formal written order instructing the returning officer in each electoral district to hold an election to elect a member of Parliament — has been dropped to signal the next federal election in Canada.

While it is still a sovereign country, people will be heading to the voting booths on April 28 across the country — with many advance polls as well — to determine the roster for the 45th Canadian Parliament.

In the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies (pause for breath), there are five candidates declared — but the Liberals have yet to name a candidate — including incumbent Member of Parliament, Rob Morrison (Conservative).

He will be joined on the ballot by the New Democratic Party’s Kallee Lins, the federal Green Party candidate Steven Maffioli, the People’s Party of Canada candidate Andrew Skinner and independent candidate Jim Wiedrick.

Boundaries description

Consists of:

the Regional District of East Kootenay; those parts of the Regional District of Central Kootenay comprising:

Central Kootenay electoral areas A, B, C, D, E, F, and G;

the City of Nelson;

the Town of Creston; and

Creston Indian Reserve No. 1; and

those parts of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary comprising: