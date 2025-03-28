Input on road use, recreation and wildlife conservation sought in new survey

Photo: Province of B.C.

The question of motorized and non-motorized recreation backcountry use in the Kootenay region and access is the subject of a new survey from the province.

B.C.’s Ministry of Water, lands and Resource Stewardship has launched a 10-minute survey (take the survey here) to hear from people about their use of roads and trails for accessing outdoor activities, as well as perspectives on managing motorized and non-motorized access for the purposes of protecting wildlife and their habitats.

Input is expected to provide insights into the use of roads and trails in the Kootenay region and help shape access-related regulations.

“We encourage you to share your personal opinions based on your experiences,” read a provincial post on the survey. “Your responses will be considered as individual perspectives and will not be attributed to any organization you may be affiliated with.”

People are asked not to supply any personal information in the responses— although data collected in the survey is considered private and secure — but if they do it will be subject to the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

“The collected data will be stored securely, accessible only to authorized personnel for analysis purposes,” the survey noted.