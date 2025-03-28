Avalanche Canada says seven people have died this year from avalanches, all in Western Canada

Photo: Avalanche Canda

Avalanche Canada says that seven people have died from avalanches in Canada this year, and all of the incidents have happened across Western Canada.

The entire West Kootenay region is currently in the red, ranking at a high risk for avalanche activity for the first time this year.

On March 24, three heli-skiers were killed and one was injured in Kåslo. The incident's tragic nature stands as a reminder about the risks associated with backcountry travel. Some mountain resorts have even cancelled competitions due to the less-than-ideal conditions.

Forecaster Lisa Larson explained that the spring season is the most dangerous time for avalanches to occur.

“Spring is always a challenging time, because we're going into this transition of our winter snowpack due to these warmer temperatures.”

The warm period that the Kootenay region is currently experiencing, mixed with precipitation, has created an even heavier load on already weak snowpack layers.

The increase in avalanches is also in part due to the "snow drought" periods that occurred in January, February, and the beginning of March. These conditions have led to large and destructive avalanches, with the West Kootenay region being the most at risk.

"It's not the first time but it depends what's going on with the weather and where those situations lie,” said Larson

She said that moving into the weekend, the anticipated warmer conditions will transition into cooling trends.

“There's still a lot of uncertainty with how the snowpack is going to recover from this intense heat,” said Larson.

Avalanche Canada advises people who are still feeling excited to explore the backcountry not to trust the snowpack. They also advised people to understand that there is still uncertainty with the loose slabs of snowpack hidden under the snow base and that it will take time to recover.

The snow may look deep, but it can be reactive when skied on. If you plan to head out into the back country, make sure to read up on the forecasted conditions before venturing out. try your best to stay out of high-risk areas and use the buddy system.

“It is going to be important going into this weekend, for sure.”