Federal government cut to international student enrolment costs Selkirk millions in revenue

Following cuts to various programs and staff layoffs, Selkirk College faculty are criticizing the federal government's approach to cuts to international student enrolment.

Selkirk College Faculty Association (SCFA) president Takaia Larsen said international enrolment has been declining.

“It is a huge part of our community and our community's stability and diversity.”

Selkirk College’s president and CEO, Dr. Maggie Matear, said that they anticipate the changes to result in a 60 to 85 per cent reduction in the number of international students at Selkirk College in the coming years. As a result, they anticipate to lose around $9 million in annual revenue.

Many smaller cities rely on the international student populations to work within the community, as well as contribute to post-secondary education and the local economy.

However, it's not just Selkirk having to pivot; other colleges in the province have also opted to hire fewer instructors amid budget shortfalls. Langara College has also said that it plans to operate with 200 fewer instructors than it did in previous years.

Some faculty members have expressed that the picture that federal policies have been painted with too broad a brush, as the majority of colleges and universities were already facing underfunding and drops in revenue for over 30 years.

Many universities and colleges have echoed a similar sentiment as the federal government decided to slash the number of visas issued to international students by another 10 per cent this year. The permit targets for 2024 were 485,000, and this year's targets for 2025-2026 are 437,000 permits.

Larsen said that, as a result, many high-quality, highly educated students and professors have been turned away.

“It’s a one-size-fits-all, drop-of-a-hat solution that just isn’t going to work in rural and remote areas.”

The college announced in February that it would be laying off, or not renewing the contracts of eight employees by July 31 as part of its new cost-saving measures.

Various programs within the hospitality and tourism business realm have also been cut from Selkirk's post-graduation work permit programs.

They said they have considered reducing the number of volunteers, vacant positions and entering early retirements to mitigate the number os required layoffs.

In addition to the concerns about the different ways declining international enrolment will affect the revenue of each post-secondary institution, Larsen said that some domestic students have expressed that they are wary of the potential increases in tuition costs.

Larsen incentivized federal leaders to asses what they’re doing and stop the cuts and layoffs in order for everyone to have fair access to education.

“Education is so expensive, so those kinds of things are always on the mind of students.”

With many professors and teachers stressed about losing their jobs, some post-secondary education institutions are looking to the federal government to reassess their plans.

"I’m concerned about the future,” said Larsen.