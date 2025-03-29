Kalso council is determined to finish Kemball Memorial Centre upgrades

Photo: Flickr Kemball Memorial Centre

Kaslo council is determined to complete the renovations needed on the Kemball Memorial Centre, a project that has been in the works for almost five years.

Although the project is well underway, the original cost projections have increased since the initial proposal.

“The numbers were way off base for today's reality," said Kaslo Mayor Suzan Hewatt.

The original funding stream for the large-scale project was announced in 2021 to focus on upgrading electrical, heating, ventilation, fire safety systems, washrooms and structural deficiencies found within the building.

The village received a grant under the Community Economic Infrastructure program in April 2022. According to Kaslo village staff, the current transformation process of turning the building into a technology and innovation centre is scant.

“We knew there was no way it was going to cover the costs that were needed to do the job properly,” said Hewatt.

The Economic Trust of the Southern Interior (ETSI) just announced a new round of funding as part of their Building Economic Development Capacity program. Village staff have been directed by council to apply for a $75,000 grant to make sure the original intent is met.

The funding seeks to furnish the co-working space by adding workspace cubicles for staff and providing upgrades to common areas. In addition, the funding would go towards transforming the current storage room into a server room.

The revised funding sources are as follows:

Photo: Village of Kaslo

Council approved the proposal, but Hewatt explained that if the council does not receive the funding, the additional elements will either have to be pulled back or removed from the scope of the project.