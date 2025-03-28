'Beware of the spring dip': Fires can still spark as the weather becomes warmer says BC Wildfire Service

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Facebook

If you're planning a spring camping trip you may want to be aware of the "spring dip."

It is often widely assumed that wildfire season usually starts in the early weeks of June through to December, but the “spring dip” proves otherwise. As the snow continues to melt from the warming conditions, there is still a risk of wildfire starting sparking.

Each year, the spring dip occurs when snow-covered vegetation starts to green and dead leaves and branches fall to the ground, making them more susceptible to burning as the weather warms.

There are currently 27 wildfires burning in the province as of March 27. In 2024, there was a total of 372 wildfires recorded throughout the Kootenay Boundary region, with the majority — 77 per cent — sparked by lightning. Human activity accounted for 20 per cent, with the remaining percentage being undetermined.

Some people may be prone to being less careful when putting out bonfires at this time during this time from the assumption that the ground is. However, the low moisture content in the trees can make them especially vulnerable to burning this time of year.

B.C. Wildfire Service has provided some tips to use to safely burn while taking extra care of your spring campfires: