Nelson ski event cancelled following death of three skiers in Kaslo and poor condition reports

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Whitewater Ski Resort and International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association's (IFSA) have decided to cancel their challenger competition following reports of unstable uncertain and snow conditions.

The event was slated to take place on March 25, but low visibility and the ongoing warm weather caused its cancellation.

Avalanche Canada said that entire West Kootenay region is at an elevated avalanche rating due to the warm weather followed by precipitation that has created a unstable snowpack.

“Athletes’ safety is our priority,” an IFSA representative stated in a video posted to their Facebook page.

The majority of the Kootenay region is highlighted in red on the Avalanche Canada website. They have advised riders to avoid all avalanche terrain due to high freezing levels and precipitation, keeping the hazard levels high.

The increased load on the snowpack has made avalanches more likely to occur and more difficult to predict.