BC Wildfire Service to launch ecological assessment pilot program for 2025 wildfire season

Photo: Province of British Columbia Flickr

B.C. Wildfire Service is revising its fire response strategies for the 2025 wildfire season.

During a wildfire management information session, the wildfire suppression service announced the launch of the ecological assessment pilot program for 2025.

The program involves deploying trained assessors and specialists during active wildfire responses to identify risks to sensitive areas.

The process is currently being developed in partnership with First Nations' local governments to work with and engage communities affected by wildfires. They plan to work with land managers to provide recommended actions to support the ecological recovery of environments impacted by fires.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The service is also focused on improving the health, well-being of communities while also keeping fire personnel staff.

In 2023, two firefighters passed away in the province while responding to wildfires amid challenging conditions.

Additionally, B.C. Wildfire Service representatives covered the revisions to broader fire response strategies, including the importance of initial attack crews, the impact of fire weather and the stages of fire control.

They also highlighted the important role of heavy equipment, aviation resources, and the importance of recovery and rehabilitation efforts post-fire.

Some of the strategies and tactics laid out for an initial response are broken into four categories: Initial attack, sustained action, full response, and modified response.

Photo: BC Wildfire Services

The first strategy is to set hose lines, spray water directly on the fire, or if applicable, use helicopter water bombers to suppress the blaze.

The next method is to build control lines using hand tools and or heavy equipment and lay out planned ignitions to burn fuel between fires and edge control lines.

Depending on the fire's response, the next step would be to use retardant foam from air tankers to cool and smother the fire.

The meeting also explained the fire ranking scale system to help evaluate the seriousness of a fire. The scale goes from one to six.

B.C. Wildfire Service personnel noted that within the ranking system, fires that are ranked five or six and typically more difficult to deploy people to fight the fire because of how intensely it burns.