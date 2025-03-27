Re-designed website for regional district moves RDCK into modern era

Photo: Contributed

This isn’t just spring cleaning, it’s a full renovation.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has launched its newly redesigned website, www.rdck.ca, with the intent of improving accessibility, transparency, and public engagement.

The new platform is expected to offer residents, businesses and visitors a “user-friendly experience with improved navigation, enhanced features, and easier access to important RDCK services and information,” read a press release from the regional district.

The new website provides a streamlined interface that allows quick access to resources such as board of directors’ meeting agendas and minutes, building permits, recreation facilities and hours of operation for waste and recycling facilities.

“This has been a long time coming and we are excited to introduce a digital experience that better serves our community,” said Stuart Horn, RDCK chief administrative officer.

“This new website, which is our number one communication tool, reflects our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and accessibility, ensuring residents can easily find the information and services they need. We look forward to hearing how our new website functions in this regard as well as how we can continue to improve”

Key features of the website

Enhanced navigation: improved menu structure for quick and easy access to popular services;

Responsive design: provides consistent viewing on any device or computer;

Meetings calendar capability: users can filter by area to find meetings impacting them;

Expanded commissions and committees pages: built out content to include agendas, minutes and schedules for all commissions and committees;

Monthly Newsletter: Sign up for monthly newsletter to stay up to date on all RDCK news, projects, initiatives, and events.

Search: improved functionality to get people where they need to go;

RDCK branding: the new website aligns with the organization’s visual identity; and

Accessibility compliance: adherence to web content accessibility guidelines standards to ensure inclusivity for all users.

— Source: Regional District of Central Kootenay