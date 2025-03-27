Return of SIP Talks boasts impressive line-up of speakers for fourth event

Photo: File Cheryl Dowden

SIP Talks: Stories Inspire Passion is returning to the Nelson Prestige Lakeside Resort on Saturday, March 29.

The Canadian Federation of University Women Nelson and District (CFUW) is hosting its fourth fund raising and social event to recognize and celebrate the collective spirit of the women who live in the Kootenay region.

The proceeds from the event go toward the CFUW Nelson and District Scholarship Fund. The club has been awarding scholarships to young women in the community for more than 50 years.

The impressive line-up of speakers will illustrate how people find their passion and live it daily, and the 2025 list includes:

Kate Armstrong – award-winning author of her memoir, The Stone Frigate: The Royal Military College’s First Female Cadet Speaks Out, avid sailor/yachtsperson;

Katrine Conroy – one of B.C.’s first female power engineers, represented the West

Kootenays as MLA from 2005 to 2024;

Slava Doval – passionate, lifelong dance artist, choreographer and instructor;

Cheryl Dowden – social justice advocate, executive director of ANKORS, community leader supporting vulnerable populations;

Lena Horswill – retired executive director for Nelson Community Services, active volunteer for various boards, immigrated to Canada at age 25 to work for CUSO;

Laura Landsberg – a rare vocalist who can cross all genres, highly respected member of the music community, 20 years vocal instructor at Selkirk College Contemporary Music and Technology Program; and

Andrea Fox – certified nature-based therapist, environmental activist, outdoor educator and founder of Elemental Journeys.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 29, 4-7 p.m., at the Nelson Prestige Lakeside Resort. Doors open 3:30 p.m. Program begins at 4 p.m. Tickets are $70 and are on sale at Otter Books or online at https://Siptalks2025.eventbrite.ca.

Tickets include a beverage and appetizers, and of course, inspirational stories.