Balfour and District Business and Historic Association wants to hire a ferry ambassador for Anscomb Ferry tours

Photo: Flickr

There has been some buzz among Balfour community members online about efforts to continue to celebrate the historical restoration of the communities beloved ferry.

The Balfour and District Business and Historic Association is hoping to employ a wheelhouse interpreter and ferry ambassador to man and help people tour the restored Anscomb Ferry.

The ferry was originally restored in 2013 following a fervent and successful fundraising campaign, corporate donations, grants and volunteer aid.

The historic wooden wheelhouse ship was revived after being used for services for 25 years. The structure was remodelled and supplied with a new roof, floor, doors, windows and fittings.

Randy Zelionka, chair of the Balfour and District Business and Historic Association said that they are looking to receive the funds to have someone to man the ship on weekends so people can tour the boat.

“I hope that people can enjoy the wheelhouse and get some knowledge of the area.”

He added that they will also be creating brochures to hand out to interested attendees in the hopes of attracting more tourists to the communities favourite ship.