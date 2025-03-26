Call for special mediator arises in ferry workers’ labour dispute

Binding arbitration is necessary for the inland ferry workers’ labour dispute in the West Kootenay in order for the process to move forward and conclude, says the employer.

Western Pacific Marine (WPM) said it would welcome a B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) request for a special mediator in moving toward resolution of the contract dispute and negotiations, which began in earnest in early November of last year.

However, the arrangement must be binding arbitration — a legally binding decision, similar to a court order — to be most effective and impartial way to achieve a fair resolution, said Odai Sirri, general manager of WPM.

Sirri felt an independent arbitrator would examine the facts and make a balanced ruling in the best interests of all parties.

“We have addressed the union’s core demands and presented fair proposals that ensure both competitive wages and long-term service reliability,” said Sirri in a statement released earlier today. “While we support the special mediation process, we still believe that binding arbitration would provide the quickest, most equitable resolution by relying on facts rather than rhetoric.”

In a press release this morning, the BCGEU noted that it has reached out to the provincial minister of Labour, Jennifer Whiteside, requesting the appointment of a special mediator to help resolve the ongoing strike between WPM and BCGEU ferry workers in the Kootenay region.

“As our bargaining committee continues to push for a deal, our priority remains finding a resolution that benefits both ferry workers and the community they serve,” said BCGEU president Paul Finch in the statement. “After five months on strike, workers want to return to full-time work with the security of a fair collective agreement that will ensure service levels are preserved for years to come.”