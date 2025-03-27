This STR host has high hopes for the 2025 tourist season despite challenges

Photo: Maria Schuh

As spring draws closer, accommodation hosts are gearing up for the tourist season, with some predictions of a tougher year ahead.

Maria Schuh, owner of Morning Star and Bunkieland just outside of Nelson, said that the policy changes made to short-term rentals (STR) could affect Nelson’s tourism season.

“The inventory will decrease as far as accommodations,” she said.

The principal resident requirement implemented by the provincial government will impact municipalities with a population of 10,000 and will tighten some of the requirements for hosting short-term rentals.

Come May 1, STR hosts will be required to obtain a provincial registration number. Nelson capped the amount of short-term rentals allowed in specific residential zones at 110, which was reached in 2024.

Schuh’s cabins, however, are outside of the city's limits, and she has obtained the required license.

She said that she believes the current Canada-U.S. relations may also have an impact on the upcoming tourist season in addition to the wildfire season.

“People are starting to get a little bit leery,” she said. “Some international tourists come and are not aware of the fire season, so every year is a challenge."

However, Kootenay Lake Tourism representatives said that they are expecting more tourists this summer, in part due to many British Columbians reassessing their travel plans to the U.S. in exchange for staying home and exploring the province instead.

However, she said it’s hard to predict and that the driving force behind many uncertainties also stems from financial challenges brought on by economic struggles.

“That's my gut feeling it's going to be tougher,” she said.

It would be easier to dwell on it, but Schuh said that despite challenges, she is looking forward to another year of hosting. Last year, she added an intimate outdoor acoustic concert music aspect for her guests to enjoy.

“The people who were able to experience it said it was magical,” she said.

Her two suites: the Funky Bunkie (year-round log cabin) and the Boho Bungalow Land (seasonal log cabin), are perched on the top of a granite rock patch just outside of Nelson near Grohman Narrows Provincial Park and Kootenay Lake.

Photo: Maria Schuh

Photo: Maria Schuh

“It serves a certain niche, and I find that there’s a demand for that experience,” she said.

Schuh said bookings for the cabin will officially open on May 1.

With aspirations for a great year despite expected challenges, she said she is hopeful for the 2025 tourist season.