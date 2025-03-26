Avalanche victim identified as Whistler pro snowboarder Jeff Keenan

Photo: Facebook photo. Jeff Keenan, from Whistler, is one of the men who died in a slide Monday

Tributes are pouring in for the three men who died in an an avalanche near Kaslo on Monday, March 24.

Whistler pro snowboarder Jeff Keenan, 44, Stellar Heli Skiing owner Jason Remple, 53, and Alex Pashley, 45, from Idaho, died in the incident. A fourth skier, 40, from nearby Nelson, is in critical condition.

"I just want to recognize and honour Jeff's kindness, passion and his empathy. Jeff really was the personification of kindness," said Mayor Jack Crompton at the March 25 Whistler council meeting.

"Jeff's contributions to snowboarding were immense, but they were overshadowed by the love and generosity he shared with his family and friends and community. The news of Jeff's passing feels too tragic to be true and our hearts go out to those closest to him. As we reflect on his legacy we'll do our best to follow in his tracks that embody those qualities to live with kindness, dedication, love and authenticity."

Stellar Heli Skiing did not name the guide that was killed in the slide, but he was widely identified on social media as company founder Jason Remple.

“We obviously are crushed by what’s happened. For the Stellar family, for the community of Kaslo. For this to happen is a tragedy,” said Marcus Gurske, a spokesperson for Stellar Heli Skiing, to CTV News.

North Vancouver's Mount Seymour posted a tribute of its own to Keenan on social media.

"Jeff was a huge part of the snowboard community at Mt. Seymour and the wider landscape. His younger days were spent here as part of the Skids (Seymour Kids), a crew of snowboarders that helped define snowboarding in the '90s and 00s," it read.

"More recently, Jeff was part of the group of riders that spawned the Baked Salmom Banked Slalom, hosted on Mt. Seymour. Jeff and his friends worked tirelessly to bring that event to life and create a space for the snowboard community to thrive.

"Jeff will be missed, but his spirit will ride on!"

According to police, on March 24, "two groups of skiers had just finished skiing the bowl and were waiting in a staging area below the treeline of Clute Creek water shed. A transport helicopter was nearing the group when the pilot observed an avalanche and sounded the siren."

One group of skiers was able to get out of harm's way, while the other group of four was swept away into the treeline, the release said.

Kaslo RCMP will continue to assist the BC Coroners Service in the investigation, the release said.

with files from Colin Dacre, Castanet News