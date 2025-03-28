Town of Creston will be conducting curbside garden waste pickup this April

Photo: Flickr

Got junk?

The Town of Creston will be doing some spring cleaning via a curbside collection initiative from April 22-25.

Residents will be able to recycle their garden and yard waste on their regularly scheduled garbage days.

Here are some of the parameters of what can and can not be collected:

Branches and plant waste that is generally manageable for one person to handle (no larger than 6” across) will be accepted and are to be wrapped in bundles of bundles of three feet (1 metre).

Leaves, twigs, grass cuttings, and organic garden waste must be placed in rigid, weather-proof containers (garbage cans and cardboard boxes), something that can be quickly dumped and returned to the curbside.

Paper garden bags are permitted, but not plastic garbage bags with waste.

All organic yard waste should be separated from household garbage when placing it out for curbside pickup.

The Town also noted that waste must be organic and broken tools, machinery, gardening equipment, paving stones, or decorations will not be accepted. The RDCK landfill also takes yard waste for free in April and October.

If residents let this curbside pickup week go to waste, don't be down in the dumps, the next week will be scheduled in October.

Given the anticipated large amount of yard material, the Town of Creston has explained that pickup crews will not be able to collect everything in one go.

Community members are encouraged to leave the remaining waste out the next day if it is not collected the first time around. If it has not been collected in two days, call 250-428-2214 to notify the Town.