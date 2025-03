Photo: Katie Pasitney

An ostrich was found dead from a gunshot wound at Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. on Friday, March 21.

Owner Katie Pasitney said that a bird named Sarah was an older bird and was healthy at the time she was shot and killed on their property.

“It's absolutely gross.”

She said that the RCMP was immediately notified, and the family is awaiting further details about the possible circumstances.

Castanet has reached out to the Naksup RCMP for comment.