Nelson physician steps forward as independent candidate for next federal election

Photo: Jim Wiedrick campaign website

Jim Wiedrick, a Nelson-based emergency room physician, has announced his candidacy as an independent for the Columbia—Kootenay—Southern Rockies riding in the 2025 Canadian federal election.

Wiedrick is running on a platform of representative democracy, focusing on people’s daily needs — particularly accessible healthcare and affordability.

"The system prioritizes party leaders and insiders, leaving everyday people without a real voice. I want to change this," said Wiedrick in a statement.

With years of experience making critical decisions under pressure in the healthcare field, Wiedrick said he aims to bring a practical, community-driven approach to Parliament — “one that puts the interests of Columbia—Kootenay—Southern Rockies residents first, free from party influence.”