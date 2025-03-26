Kootenay Pass reopens after avalanche control work

Photo: DriveBC website screenshot

UPDATE 3 p.m.

Avalanche control work has wrapped up early and Highway 3's Kootenay Pass has reopened.

ORIGINAL 4:30 a.m.

An 18-kilometre stretch of Highway 3 (Crowsnest Highway) will be closed today for avalanche control, noted DriveBC late Tuesday night.

Beginning at 11 a.m. — and lasting until 6 p.m. — avalanche control work is planned between the west avalanche gate and the east avalanche gate in an area known as Kootenay Pass.

Avalanche control (avalanche defense) activities are aimed to reduce the hazard avalanches pose to human life, activity and property. The activities attempt to minimize risks by triggering controlled, smaller avalanches to prevent larger, potentially dangerous ones from occurring.

The control activities often use explosives or artillery, employing passive measures like snow fences and snowsheds to contain the avalanches.

People driving on Highway 3 will need to drive an alternate route along Highway 3A — that utilizes the Kootenay Lake ferry — available from Nelson to Creston along the East Shore. The road has an estimated travel time of 2.5 hours.

However, DriveBC also warns drivers to watch for falling rocks between Kootenay Bay ferry and Junction Highway 3 — for a stretch of 78 kilometres — from one kilometre north of the ferry landing to Creston.

Further along that road, a travel advisory is in effect between Balfour and Kootenay Bay on the Kootenay Lake ferry route. Although it is on a regular winter schedule, people can expect delays or short-notice sailing cancellations due to crewing issues.