More families in the Kootenay region will benefit from investments in child care

Photo: Grant Barrett, Wikimedia

Twenty-four brand new childcare spaces will open in Balfour as part of the province’s new $10-a-day ChildCareBC program.

Operated by the Balfour Recreation Commission at Cedar and Stars Early Learning Centre, the Balfour announcement will join 110 new spaces operated by the Town of Creston (facility name is still to be determined) through the New Spaces Fund.

NDP MLA Brittny Anderson (Kootenay Central) said that more families will benefit from $10-a-day child care spaces and funding for new child care centres.

“Having access to child care is a game-changer for parents, and an economic development for communities,” said Anderson. “Investing in new child care spaces is one more way we’re making it easier for families to grow and thrive in rural communities.”

Additionally, 25 spaces at the Castlegar and District Kids’ Club (run by Kootenay Family Place), and 26 spaces at Sunshine Children’s Centre in Trail (run by the Trail District Day Care Society) will be converted to the $10-a-day ChildCareBC program.

“Affordable and accessible child care is a key ingredient in thriving communities, I know that from my experience as a mayor,” said Steve Morissette, MLA for Kootenay-Monashee. “It's amazing to know that more people across the region and the province will be able to access reliable child care for just $10 a day.”

Across B.C., families will soon be benefiting from 770 new $10-a-day spaces at 22 child care centres. Spaces in the $10-a-day ChildCareBC program reduce the average cost of child care for children aged five and under from $1,115 a month for full-time, centre-based care to $200 a month for the same service, saving families an average of approximately $915 a month per child.

Once operational, these spaces will be eligible for the government’s fee reduction program.