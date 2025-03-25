Man in serious condition in hospital after alleged assault at playoff game in Fruitvale

Photo: File Beaver Valley Arena in Fruitvale.

An alleged assault during a KIJHL playoff game in Fruitvale last week left a man in hospital with serious injuries and has police searching for witnesses and the other person involved in the incident.

The alleged assault occurred during the third period of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) second round playoff game between the Grand Forks Border Bruins and the host Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Wednesday evening (March 19) in Fruitvale at the Beaver Valley Arena.

The next day, in early afternoon, Trail RCMP received the report about the incident involving a 47-year-old Fruitvale man who was allegedly assaulted during the game — which the Border Bruins won 6-2 to complete a four-game sweep — at the arena.

According to police, the dispute between the Fruitvale man and another man from Grand Forks began over the use of an air horn, escalating into a physical fight between the men.

“The Fruitvale man was allegedly violently thrown to the ground and sustained serious injuries as a result,” a police report noted.

The injured man was transported by B.C. Emergency Health Services to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail for immediate medical attention, where he remains in serious condition. The extent and nature of his injuries was not disclosed.

Trail RCMP continue to investigate and indicated a desire to speak to the Grand Forks man — believed to be 40 to 50 years old — about the incident.

On March 21, Nitehawks team president Stephen Piccolo reached out on social media for statements from people who witnessed the event “to gain a clearer understanding of what transpired in the stands after the game.”

The team, and the police, are still trying to put together a picture of what transpired that night at the arena, as well as to caution fans from any further verbal online attacks of the Border Bruins.

“I want to emphasize that at no time do we, as the Nitehawks’ organization, condone any of our fans making personal attacks or negative remarks directed towards the Grand Forks Border Bruins’ organization, their players, or their coaches,” he wrote. “We respect our fellow teams in the league, and we expect our fans to uphold the same level of respect and sportsmanship.”

People who may have witnessed this incident, or have any information about what occurred, are asked to contact the Trail detachment at 250-364-2566 to speak to the investigator.