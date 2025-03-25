Rogers responds to ongoing contract negotitations amid Kootenay employee lockout

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Rogers Communications has responded to discussions around the ongoing contract negotiations that have locked out 26 Kootenay technicians.

The communication company rebutted that the Kootenay union representing the employees, who were previously employed by Shaw before the merger, have only facilitated a single vote on a collective bargaining agreement, and said that Rogers has since enhanced their offer on two occasions.

Rogers said that there goal is always to achieve a negotiated collective agreement with our technicians Despite an expressed desire from most of the bargaining unit, Rogers said the union has refused to authorize a vote over the past 16 days since we first enhanced our offer. As they work towards a resolution, they said they want to ensure the needs of our customers continue to be met without interruption.

Rogers' senior communications manager said that bargaining commenced on June 19, 2024, and that Rogers has been participating in a conciliation process with support from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS).

Yutuc also stated that during the two days of mediation in early March, the union took forward a proposal that both parties have yet to agree upon for a vote.

Rogers said that union representing employees associated with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) have failed to respond to the latest offer.

Rogers have explained that they have proposed a phased transition for unit-based employees to an hourly model where tasks and compensation are more consistent, and out-of-pocket expenses are covered by us.

The current model results in team members sourcing and paying for their own tools, vehicle and vehicle costs, including insurance, maintenance and gas.

Union representatives have expressed that they do not want to accept the proposed contract, which they said was accompanied by lower wages for both unit-based and salaried employees. They said that the most recent contract presented by Roger’s unfairly targets union workers.

As the lockout surpasses its fifth day, Robin Neldia of the IBEW said that union employees are growing more unsettled as the lockout persists.

“They're upset about a failed process,” he said. “They wanted to have the ability to collectively bargain with their employer.”

Rogers has transferred employees to help maintain service quality amid the contract negotiations. New legislation is slated to be introduced in June of this year, aimed at forcing unions to negotiate within 15 days of the first notice of a strike or lockout.

Bill C-58 will also make it illegal for federally regulated employers to hire replacement workers to continue operations amid contract disputes.

Rogers confirmed that they do not want negotiations stretching on to that time.

“We want to make sure that our customers in the region have our services.”

*This story has been updated from a previous version.