Section of Highway 3 scheduled to be closed on March 25 amid avalanche control work

Photo: Drive BC

UPDATE: 4:05 P.M.

According to Drive BC, the road between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate has been cleared.

A section of Highway 3 will be closed in both directions at 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate.

DriveBC explained that closure is due to avalanche control work planned between the Kootenay Pass and Crowsnest Highway

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route via Highway 3A (Creston to Nelson).

For more road closure updates, visit Drive BC for more information.