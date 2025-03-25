Three heli-skiers killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C.

Photo: Roderick Eime / Flickr

Three men are dead after an avalanche in the mountains east of Kootenay Lake.

RCMP say the slide hit a group of heli-skiers just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

Two groups of skiers had just finished skiing an alpine bowl and were waiting in a staging area below the tree line of the Clute Creek watershed.

“A transport helicopter was nearing the group when the pilot observed an avalanche and sounded the siren,” said the RCMP statement.

While one group of skiers was able to run out of harms way, the other group of four was swept away into the tree line.

Rescue efforts managed get to a 40-year-old Nelson man, who was critically injured. Three others were located deceased; a 44-year-old man from Whistler B.C., a 45-year-old man from Idaho, U.S. and the 53-year-old guide from Kaslo B.C.

“Kaslo RCMP will continue to assist the BC Coroners Service in the investigation,” police said.

No additional information was release by police.