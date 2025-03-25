Community Emergency Preparedness Fund grants Nelson money for disaster-risk reduction

Photo: Nick Youngson, Creative Commons

The Heritage city will be part of the latest round of provincial funding for disaster-risk reduction and climate adaptation projects.

Nelson will be receiving $95,280 for “community preparation for extreme temperatures” as part of the provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) through the Disaster Risk Reduction-Climate Adaptation (DRR-CA) stream.

The Nelson project is expected to “strengthen defences against the effects of climate change,” as one of 39 communities throughout B.C. will receive more than $19 million for 46 projects.

In Nelson, the money will reduce the impact of future climate disasters by helping the city address current vulnerabilities and support informed planning and decision-making.

“As climate change accelerates, the impacts of natural disasters on our communities are rapidly increasing,” said Trish Mandewo, president and councillor, Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM). “Programs like the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund help support local governments as they prepare the infrastructure needed to help B.C. residents withstand emergencies.”

Also receiving funding in the latest cycle is Creston — $150,000 for hazard, risk and vulnerability assessment — and Lumby — $150,000 for Lumby industrial area dike planning.

The CEPF is administered by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities on behalf of the province.