Nominations now being accepted for the Suzy Hamilton Legacy Fund award

Photo: Osprey Community Foundation

Nominations for the Suzy Hamilton Legacy Fund award will now be accepted until May 1 for this year's Suzy Hamilton Legacy Fund honours.

The annual award seeks to honour female-identified or non-binary environmental activists' volunteer work in the West Kootenay region. It was created in 2016 by the Osprey Community Foundation to celebrate the life and legacy of Suzy Hamilton.

Hamilton was a journalist, activist, and environmentalist and the founder of the West Kootenay Eco Society.

The Osprey Foundation encourages entries to include the nominees' contact information as well as a short paragraph detailing their accomplishments and the work they have done for the environment.

Last year, the committee selected Andrea Fox for her fervent and impactful work put toward protecting old-growth forests.

The amount of the cash prize the legacy fund award offers grows contemporaneously with the amount of donations received.

To learn more about the endowment, head to the Osprey Community Foundation website to donate, or to fill out an entry form to nominate an activist. Inquiries about the award can be sent to [email protected].