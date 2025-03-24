Part of Hwy 3 closed due to avalanche risk

Photo: DriveBC Highway 3 is closed in both directions on a stretch of road between Salmo and Creston due to a high avalanche hazard, according to Drive BC.

The provincial service is reporting the closure is between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate and carries on for 18 kilometres on the Kootenay Pass.

A detour is not available.

The area is experiencing some soggy weather today, in general.

A special weather statement was issued Monday for West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, and Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Environment Canada said a two-day weather system will continue to move across southern B.C. and on Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, rain on snow will likely give messy road conditions.



"For the towns in West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, and Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake regions, total rainfall accumulations may reach 20 to 30 millimetres by tonight," Environment Canada said in its warning.



"A clearing trend is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure builds. Freezing levels will further rise to 2,500 to 3,000 metres."

They added that mountain snow melting may give rise to more water pooling and localized flooding.