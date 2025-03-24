Environment Canada still keeps special weather statement in effect

Photo: Timothy Schafer

The wet weekend winter weather isn't prepared to go gentle into that good night of spring.

Environment Canada's special weather statement issued Sunday morning is in effect until Monday night for the West Kootenay, having been upgraded to a severe weather alert.

The warning contained a mix of snow, moderate rain and rising freezing levels that would last into Monday in the West Kootenay regions around Kootenay Lake, the Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake, as well as along Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

The potential impacts of the weather could entail “messy road conditions due to rain on snow” with “water pooling and localized flooding due to moderate rainfall accumulation and snow melting.”

As much as five centimetres of snow is expected today in communities across the West Kootenay. Overall, rainfall accumulations may reach 20 to 30 millimetres by Monday night.

A clearing trend is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure builds. Freezing levels will further rise to 2,500 to 3,000 metres.

"Mountain snow melting may give rise to more water pooling and localized flooding," the statement stated.

For Highway 3 (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass), snowfall accumulations may reach 15 to 20 cm by Sunday night, with driving conditions on Monday the most suspect.