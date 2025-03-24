Single-vehicle accident leads driver with only learner’s license to arrest, suspension

Photo: Contributed

In the early hours of Friday morning, Nelson Police Department (NPD) officers arrested an impaired driver following a collision in a residential neighborhood.

The driver, who held only a learner’s license, lost control of the vehicle, swerving into a fence before colliding with a stop sign and a power pole. Police arrived to find the driver still at the scene and debris strewn across the road.

When they questioned the driver, officers noticed a half empty bottle of liquor in the passenger seat and detected a strong odor of alcohol. Using an approved screening device (ASD), police confirmed the driver to be over the legal alcohol limit.

The individual was arrested, issued a 90-day license suspension, and taken home, before being released from custody. The severely damaged vehicle was impounded for 30 days and was likely to be written off.

“The consequences of being caught driving impaired are severe, but not nearly as devastating as the potential outcomes of a collision,” said NPD special Const. Silk Edwards. “There is always a better option than driving under the influence.”