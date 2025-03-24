NDP’s Lins lines up for the next federal ballot in Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies

Photo: Submitted Kallee Lins has won the candidacy of the federal NDP in the riding.

The voting ballot in the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies for the next federal election is starting to shape up.

Kallee Lins has won the candidacy of the federal NDP in the riding, and is now preparing to win the right to represent the riding — which includes Nelson, Creston, Revelstoke and Golden — in the coming federal election, April 28.

“People in this riding are worried,” she said. “They’re concerned about Donald Trump’s attacks on our economy, they want to find a home they can afford, and they want to see the costs come down.”

Lins said the federal Liberals promised to do government differently, but many Canadians felt let down.

“Meanwhile, New Democrats have delivered — saving everyday families money by getting Canadians free diabetes medication and birth control, and making sure that everyone can see the dentist when they need to. The NDP fights for families like yours, and they win,” she said.

The newly-named riding had been the Kootenay-Columbia until this year. It has been held by the Conservative Party’s Rob Morrison from 2019 until now.

The 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution concluded that the electoral boundaries of Kootenay—Columbia should be adjusted, and a modified electoral district of the same name be used. The redefined Kootenay—Columbia gained the communities of Nelson, Salmo and Kaslo and their respective surrounding areas from the current electoral district of B.C. Southern Interior, losing Nakusp and area to the new district of South Okanagan—West Kootenay and Needles and area to the new district of North Okanagan—Shuswap,

These new boundaries were legally defined in the 2013 representation order, which came into effect upon the call of the federal election in 2015.