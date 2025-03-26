Nelson therapist hosts women empowerment workshops to help encourage more support in the workplace

Photo: Mountain Air Counselling

A Nelson counsellor will be hosting online workshops to help empower women in and outside the workplace.

Candice Mangione of Mountain Air Counselling will be offering two Women's Empowerment Group sessions that will take place over the course of five weeks.

Mangione explained the idea behind the workshop was to encourage and support women to achieve their highest and best. Combining nature therapy, and mindfulness practices, the sessions will guide attendees through a goal-oriented process in order to achieve personal balance and growth.

“A lot of times, as women, we support everyone else and everything else outside of us, and forget to take that time on self-care, self-reflection,” she said.

Mangione said that there are often multifaceted instances that can make it more difficult for women to coexist in a workplace environment such as outdated social dynamics and intergenerational differences.

She said the generational gaps between women in the workplace can often lead to misunderstandings and a lack of support.

“I try to strip away a lot of those layers,” said Mangione.

It will also explore how women can better understand one another by breaking generational patterns that often pit women against each other. It will also explore the duality of being a mother and the importance of having a strong group of women for support.

“At the end of the day, if we want to be there for those people that we love and support the most, then we need to ensure that we're being there for ourselves”

The first of the two separate workshop sessions is scheduled for April 15-May 13, and the second session is slated for May 27-June 24.

Interested participants will be guided through a five-week journey with one break in between. Attendees will have the option of attending all sessions or just one.

For more information, email [email protected], or visit the Mountain Air Counselling website.