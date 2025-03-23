Precipitation accumulation and snowfall warning settles in on West Kootenay for two-day tour

Photo: Timothy Schafer Snow falling on Sunday.

There is a snowfall and ‘precipitation accumulation’ warning in place for the West Kootenay region, issued early Sunday morning by Environment Canada.

Although the warning seems like a dire proclamation, the special weather statement carries “minor minimal to no known threat to life or property.”

The warning contained a mix of snow, moderate rain and rising freezing levels that would last into Monday in the West Kootenay regions around Kootenay Lake, the Arrow Lakes and Slocan Lake, as well as along Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

The potential impacts of the weather could entail “messy road conditions due to rain on snow” with “water pooling and localized flooding due to moderate rainfall accumulation and snow melting.”

As much as five centimetres of snow is expected today in communities across the West Kootenay. Overall, rainfall accumulations may reach 15 to 30 millimetres by Monday night.

Snow melting will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday due to freezing levels further rising to 2,500 to 3,000 metres.

The weather special is due to a two-day weather system moving into southern B.C. Sunday and into Monday. Snow or wet snow began to fall near the valley bottom Sunday morning, changing to rain as the warmer airmass arrives later on Sunday.

Snow levels will rise to the 1,000 metres (above sea level) later on Sunday, moving to 1,700 m by Monday morning, then to 2,000 m by Monday afternoon.

For Highway 3 (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass), snowfall accumulations may reach 15 to 20 cm by Sunday night, with driving conditions on Monday the most suspect.

There is a break in that system coming, however. A clearing trend is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure builds, with freezing levels further rising to 2,500 to 3,000 m.

“Mountain snow melting may give rise to more water pooling and localized flooding,” the Environment Canada statement warned.