Nelson re-sale business owner implores more sustainable shopping habits

Photo: Samantha Holomay

As the world faces economic uncertainty consumer habits can often shift toward more sustainable and recyclable consumption habits.

Dawn Somers, owner of the Strutters, a re-sale store in Nelson, said that sustainability is at the forefront of her business model.

When deciding on price points for the merchandise finds she collects herself for her second-hand shop she said she encourages her employees to asses the garment's price point by considering current trends and saleability.

“We research what is new…We talk about it and consider what its made out of,” she said adding that at times it can be difficult to determine, but tries to be as fair as possible.

Traditional clothing stores are usually more concerned with profit margins and scaling their operations, whereas resell retail businesses don't typically operate through a brick-and-mortar model. In short form, the reseller business model allows small businesses to profit by purchasing products and selling them at a higher price.

Photo: Samantha Holomay

“I would say 60 per cent of our product comes from Vancouver,” Somers said, adding that customers also have the option of selling gently used to the store and walk away with some money.

According to Statistics Canada, the resale market has become one of the fastest growing fastest-growing industries in recent years.

In Canada, resale business areas and expected to reach $30 billion by the end of 2025. The shift to more sustainable ways of consuming fashion can be attributed in part to concerns about the environmental impact of fast fashion and the decrease in disposable income.

In 2024, income equality increased in the top 40 per cent and bottom per cent of income earners. In addition, income distribution reached 47.0 per cent, the largest gap ever recorded.

Somers mentioned that she has had discussions with other clothing business owners, who have even considered shifting to a partial consignment template to cost save and promote sustainability.

A consignment business model includes a retailer selling a product on behalf of a supplier who retains ownership of the product until it is sold.

She said she believes that fear of the economic climate is one of the factors impacting shopper's habits.

“Most people, I think, truthfully want to shop sustainably,” she said. “If there was price point where everyone could participate I feel like they would given the choice.”

She added that she understands the economic struggles that people have faced over the years and encourages those who can, to consider shopping locally and adopt more sustainable shopping practices.

“I’m just hopeful that as a community we can pull together to support each other about how we’re spending your money and shop local.”