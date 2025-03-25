Report shows that Kaslo's median age has increased amid rapid population growth

Photo: Village of Kaslo

According to a community snapshot report prepared by Village of Kaslo staff, the local population has become more “antique” in recent years.

Details from the Village's Active Transportation Network Plan show that the communities population has been growing faster than the provincial average. From 2016- 2021, the population grew by roughly 8.4 per cent, which is higher than the provincial average of 7.6 per cent.

Kaslo’s median age also increased by two years (from 56 years old to 58 years old). For comparison, the provincial median age currently sits at 43 years old.

The report attributes the boost to an increase in individuals aged 65 years, which has increased from 30 per cent to 36 per cent. This increase accounts for not only roughly six per cent of the entire village’s population but also indicates that the community is aging at a faster rate in comparison to neighbouring municipalities.

The average age of residents in the Kootenay Development Region isn 2023 was 45 years old, up from 40 in 2003.

In response to the changing demographic, the report noted that those aged 65 years old and above, were more likely to utilize public transportation. Similarly, more inclusive and accessible active transportation facilities can make it easier for children to walk, roll, or bike around their community.