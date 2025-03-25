Village of Kaslo details new emergency water response plan amid most vulnerable season

Photo: Village of Kaslo Screenshot of the Village of Kaslo water service area

The Village of Kaslo has revealed a new emergency contingency plan to help enhance responses and rollouts to water quality and emergency notifications.

There are two main sources of water sources in Kaslo which are Macdonald and Kemp Creek.

According to the BC Water and Waste Association (BCWWA), water mains are typically most at risk during the winter months when temperatures drop below freezing levels. Changing temperatures in the early spring and late fall that cause pipes to freeze and thaw can also put more stress on the pipes by increasing the pressure.



The emergency response plan identified 10 separate water emergency categories.

Contamination of water sources

Loss of water sources

Loss of both primary and secondary water sources

Flooding

Broken water main

Chlorinator failure

Pump failure

Power failure

Fire

Earthquake

For future occurrences, a plan with the following steps as outlined to adequately notify the following agencies through these steps:

Notify the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), the Mayor and Interior Health of circumstances causing water advisory

Notify high risk facilities

Contact media publications to warn of the water advisory to the public

Post water advisory sign for travellers in parks, motels, And gas Stations

Arrange Alternate Sources of Water if possible

Expedite the resolution of problem-causing the advisory

The report used a 2020 incident as an example, documenting a time when a debris torrent washed out some of the local dam's infrastructure and left a water line and road access inaccessible.

Photo: Village of Kaslo Looking down from the dam following June 2020 incident

Photo: Village of Kaslo Photo of the dam shortly after the June 2020 debris event

In response, the public works crew quickly built a temporary water interface lower down on Kemp. A local contractor was hired to rebuild road access and reconnect the damaged water line to the dam, which was completed in October 2021.