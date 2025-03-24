Town staff in Creston to present Park Master Plan to improve park access and quality over the next three years

Photo: Town of Creston

After months of gathering public input, town staff have drafted a plan for improving parks and recreation for the next three years in Creston.

Due to towns growing population, the Park Master Plan will provide a roadmap to improve the existing parks by establishing a comprehensive maintenance plan.

The staff of the Town of Creston have helped numerous public engagement events for people to provide input the improvements they want to be included in the plan.

The most recent survey was in September 2024 that staff facilitated to help gauge community members' opinions of the existing parks and green spaces.

Respondents identified the following areas for improvement:

Improve park maintenance and upkeep

Enhance native plants and trees in the vicinity

Allow for more public washroom access

Upgrade sport courts and playground equipment

The plans park classification are defined by one of three following distinctions: natural, play, or urban pockets.

Other key elements highlighted for improvement were the advancement of park amenities needs such as drainage, shade, and seating. Kinsmen Park, Millennium Park and North End Park were highlighted as key area slated for improvement.

The plan also explored the consideration of creating new park spaces to North Creston to community members have equal access.

The final draft of the Parks Master Plan will be presented to the council during the upcoming March 25 meeting.