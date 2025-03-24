Town of Creston approved $1 annual license fee for the Creston Valley Farmers Market

Photo: Flickr

The Town of Creston has permitted the continuation of the $1 annual license fee for the Creston Valley Farmer’s Market.

In an interview with Castanet, town manager of community planning and development, Joel Comer, explained that the review was put in place to assess if the council wanted to obtain cost recovery from the annual Creston Valley Farmer’s Market.

The motion was carried forward from a March 18 council meeting.

The low cost of the annual license would allow the council to allocate more funds to expanding electrical systems for vendor booths and enhancing garbage pick-up.

In addition, Mayor Arnold DeBoon will pen a letter to the B.C. Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program for the 2025 market. The coupon program was established back in 2007 to help provide low-income families, pregnant people and seniors with coupons to help address food insecurity challenges.

Participating households could receive up to $27 in coupons per week for up to 16 weeks. However, the amount and regularity of coupons varies depending on each municipality's program guidelines.

“I think everybody's aware of it, certainly at the council table,” said Comer. “If not financially, certainly in spirit.”