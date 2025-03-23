Man caught swapping eggs between cartons has police, grocery store staff, scrambled

Photo: Creative Commons

There was no ‘yolking’ about a call to Nelson police Friday morning.

Nelson Police Department officers were called by the manager of a Nelson grocery store when an unidentified man was seen swapping white and brown eggs between cartons.

When confronted by grocery store staff, the man left without a word, leaving his motives a mystery.

Officers were sent photographs of the suspect but were unable to crack the case, said special NPD Const. Silk Edwards, in a press release.

“Police have hatched a plan to poach the culprit if he returns to the scene of the crime,” she said. “The suspect's actions have left many shell-shocked, but officers remain sunny-side up about catching him.”

To report mischief, contact the Nelson Police Department at (250) 354-3919.

Calls for service

Members of the Nelson Police Department responded to 125 calls for service in the city of Nelson during the reporting period March 16-22.