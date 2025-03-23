Major grant gives essential service KERPA the chance to save more lives

Photo: KERPA Facebook screenshot

Last month one of the most worthwhile causes received a very worthwhile donation.

On Feb. 12, Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association (KERPA) received a $100,000 grant from the Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation.

“We have received a significant grant, and the largest in KERPA’s 10-year history,” said Dr. Nicholas Sparrow, on the association’s Facebook page.

The money will be used for the purchase of lifesaving equipment to outfit KERPA’s second emergency response vehicle.

Dr. Sparrow expressed gratitude for the funding and recognition of KERPA’s work in rural pre-hospital care.

“The Foundation’s thoughtful consideration of the needs of underserved, rural communities outside of B.C.'s Lower Mainland demonstrates their deep commitment to equity in healthcare,” he said. “This milestone represents a pivotal moment for KERPA, and we're excited about the lasting impact it will have on the communities we serve."

The P.A Woodward Foundation is based in Vancouver and was started in 1951 by P.A Woodward and his wife, Marion, of the iconic Woodward’s retail stores. Since its inception, the Foundation has donated over $65 million to more than 500 healthcare facilities across British Columbia, providing approximately $2 million in annual grants to advance healthcare initiatives in communities across the province.

Kip Woodward, president and chair of the foundation acknowledged the important work of KERPA in the Kootenay region.

“Given that the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association (KERPA) is the first special operations, medical, retrieval, accredited service in all of Canada, the P.A. Woodward’s Foundation saw this as a perfect alignment and was proud to make a $100,000 gift to help equip the new emergency response vehicle,” said Woodward. “We believe that, in doing so, we are helping KERPA team members save and improve lives.”

With a second emergency response vehicle fully equipped and ready for operations, KERPA will be available to respond to more calls with immediate threats to life, continue to support paramedics and volunteer first responders on these critical calls and, ultimately help save more lives.

“This transformative funding will allow us to finish outfitting our second emergency response vehicle with essential medical equipment and supplies, significantly strengthening our ability to deliver critical, lifesaving emergency care across our Kootenay region,” said Dr. Sparrow.