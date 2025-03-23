The Trust creates jobs and supports skill development, employment and improved trail access

Photo: Submitted Columbia Basin Trust is helping the Salmo Valley Trail Society hire local workers, including youth, to gain hands-on skills training as part of this year?s trail crew.

This summer, organizations that build and maintain trails across the Columbia Basin will hire seasonal workers, creating short-term jobs for residents who are unemployed or underemployed.

With support from Columbia Basin Trust, these workers will gain hands-on experience in trail building, carpentry and chainsaw operations — while improving trails for hikers, bikers, skiers and other outdoor enthusiasts.

Managing 32 kilometres of trails across five locations, the Salmo Valley Trail Society will hire three workers this season. The organization focuses on both trail maintenance and skills training — helping workers gain practical skills while supporting the local economy.

“We know people need jobs, and employers need skilled local workers,” said Daniel Leslie, president, Salmo Valley Trail Society. “This support allows us to provide training and employment for local youth, including those who are unemployed or looking for their first job. Hands-on learning opportunities like this help workers develop essential soft skills such as leadership, teamwork and problem-solving — crucial for future success."

Since 2018, the Trust has invested $5.6 million to support Columbia Basin trails and the organizations that maintain them. This year, nearly $390,000 will be provided to 19 recreation organizations, creating 54 positions that offer work experience and skill-building for Basin residents.

“One of the many strengths of these projects is that they provide Basin residents with hands-on work experience while supporting the stewardship of recreational assets,” said Hannah Holden, senior manager, delivery of benefits. “We’re pleased to help organizations create employment opportunities that develop skills and enhance outdoor spaces that support active, healthy lifestyles.”