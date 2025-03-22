Slate of Whitewater Ski Resort end-of-season events begins today

Photo: Submitted

It's all downhill from here for winter and the ski season in the West Kootenay.

But it will all be going out with a bang starting this weekend until April 6 at Whitewater Ski Resort. The first on the agenda is ...

Blast Beerfest | March 22-23

Beer garden — Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Live music — Saturday 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Local brews, tasty food and great company: pure and simple.



Join Whitewater in celebrating the incredible breweries from across the region, including Backroads Brewing Company, Nelson Brewing Company and Torchlight Brewing Co. from Nelson, Angry Hen Brewing Co. from Kaslo, Encore Brewing Co. from Cranbrook, Whitetooth Brewery Co. from Golden, Wild North Brewing Co. from Creston and West Cyderz Inc. from Glade.



Sample the finest local beers and ciders, savour delicious Whitewater "pow chow" in the on-the-snow beer garden, and enjoy live music from Drew Storey on Saturday and the Smokin' Yogis on Sunday.

Whitewater IFSA Challenger | March 24-26

Nelson's ski hill will host the IFSA Freeride World Tour Challenger between March 24-26.



This action-packed event will feature top freeride athletes from around the globe, throwing down on the steep, rugged terrain of Whitewater's West Ymir and Cougar's Claw backcountry zone. The competition will take place on a single day within the weather window of Monday, March 24 to Wednesday, March 26.



Whitewater will also have four local Wildcard athletes competing, including Nigel Ziegler for Snowboard Men, Eva Van Vugtfor Snowboard Women, Adam Kuch for Ski Men, and Lucy Leishman for Ski Women.



Spectators can watch the action live in person from Goat’s or the Sluice Box Corner, or catch it all via the live stream at the Day Lodge. Event sponsors include Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism, Nelson Brewing Company, and Orage.

Ymir Wiggle | April 5



Snowboarders of all ages will throw down and hoedown in this dual-banked slalom, a nod to the classic duels of the past. Riders will race head-to-head down Sluice Box to the Day Lodge in a showdown of speed and skill.



Brackets include Groms (13 and under), Teens (14-18), Womxn's Open, and Men's Open, with competitors facing off in an elimination-style format until only one cowboy or cowgirl remains standing.



Western attire is highly encouraged, and there are some prizes, including boards from Burton, a cat skiing seat from Baldface Valhalla, and merchandise from Tribute Boardshop. And the party’s just getting started as DJ Dudley Do Wrong and DJ Rowly spin the tunes to wrap up the season in style.

Slush Cup | April 6

Get ready to hit the beach at Whitewater.

Except, instead of sand, there will be snow. Whether you're rocking a bikini, swanky suit, or a cool costume, it is the most colourful event of the season in the highly-anticipated return of the crowd favourite Slush Cup at Whitewater.

The legendary pond skim is back to thrill and challenge the mightiest athletes. All competitors eight years of age and older are welcome to participate.



After the Slush Cup comes to a close, the good times will keep rolling with live music by Earth Freaks on the extended snow patio from 2–4:30 p.m.

Get involved

Whitewater is looking for volunteers for the closing weekend events, including the Season Passholder Race on April 5 and the Slush Cup on April 6!

Volunteers will get a transferable lift ticket to be used at any point during the 2025/2026 winter season. For more information on the positions available, reach out to [email protected].