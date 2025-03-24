Creston Valley Wildlife seeks to protect wetland amid development threats

Photo: BC Wildlife Federation

Creston Valley Wildlife said that the province needs more protected spaces in order to protect against urban developments.

“It's the kind of the same story a bit everywhere,” said Marc-Andre Beaucher, the head of conservation programs at Creston Valley Wildlife.

“Development tramples over a lot of the wild spaces, especially if they're not protected areas.”

In B.C., wetlands account for about five per cent of the land base, or 5.28 million hectares. Many red and blue listed species rely on wetlands to survive. The tundra swans and greater white-fronted geese are some of the species most at risk.

“A lot of the areas that have access to water are getting re-developed, and that sort of prevents the birds from flying in to water.”

Valleys in the southern Interior—Kootenay region have lost over 70 per cent of estuaries through agriculture.

“That why we are focusing more on managing the wetland through conservation programs for a variety of species,” said Beaucher.

The provincial government has highlighted habitat destruction as one of the key threats to species diversity in B.C. Mining, ranching, forestry and outdoor recreation have also impacted the loss of wetland ecosystems throughout the province.

With help from Kootenay Connect, Creston Valley Wildlife implemented a system to improve ecosystem inventories to help monitor the environmental and ecological impacts to protected spaces over time. The Canadian National Wetlands Inventory (CNWI) seeks to reduce intrusion on protected spaces.

Although the amount of protected area has dwindled, he said that the areas that have been tampered with are able to thrive. However, the situation is layered. Discouraging residential housing expansions could be counterintuitive due to the ongoing crisis.

Beaucher said that the decision of where and how to administer more housing is a factor the province has to consider.

“It’s a choice people have to make. Whether they want to see these places developed or have green spaces that can benefit everybody, including the animals."