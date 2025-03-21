Police ask for public’s help to recover stolen key fobs from NDCC

Photo: Contributed

A group of Nelson elementary school-aged children are believed to be the culprits behind the disappearance of numerous key fobs.

The Nelson Police Department is seeking assistance in recovering stolen key fobs and have identified elementary school-aged children as suspects following two recent thefts at the Nelson and District Community Centre (NDCC).

“There was no evidence that either woman had their vehicle broken into and nothing else of value was taken in either instance,” said special Const. Silk Edwards in a press release.

The first theft occurred on the afternoon of March 7 and the second on the afternoon of March 12. Both victims, skating coaches at the NDCC, had their key fobs stolen from an unlocked change room where they leave their belongings while teaching.

CCTV footage from March 7 shows a lone child entering the room and leaving moments later with a small object in hand. On March 12, the footage shows a group of children entering and exiting several rooms, including the one where the fobs were taken.

Police believe these children to be the likely suspects, as no one else was seen approaching the room.

“We aren’t interested in charges but we would like to be able to return the property to its rightful owners,” special Const. Edwards stated.

The NPD asks anyone, especially parents, who may know the children involved to come forward. Anyone in possession of the key fobs is encouraged to drop them off at the police detachment at 606 Stanley St.